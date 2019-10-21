{{featured_button_text}}

ERNEST NUNNALLY

WATERLOO --- Why do the Democrats want President Trump impeached?

A quick poll:

--- Of the two major parties, which one claims to be the Law and Order party?

--- Of the two major parties, which one claims to be the constitutional party?

--- Of the two major parties, which one claims to be the moral and ethical party?

Now, please tell me which party is trying to hold the president accountable for violations of the law, violations of the constitution, and immoral and unethical behavior while in office?

Please tell me why the other party isn’t living up to its image and why they aren’t seething with rage that one of their own is making a mockery of them on a daily basis.

And, which party would be going absolutely crazy if Clinton had been elected and was caught with her hands in this mess?

