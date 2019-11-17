DAVID MANSHEIM
PARKERSBURG --- For our honeymoon as a newly wedded couple in 1973, we went to the Watergate hearings in Washington, D.C. We watched the testimony in the Senate hearing room. We sat right behind Daniel Schorf and I was interviewed by NPR on "All Things Considered." I opined that Richard Nixon was a crook and maybe it was coincidence, but shortly thereafter Nixon gave his “I am not a crook” speech.
Yesterday, I asked my wife if she was ready for a second honeymoon. During the Watergate scandal, this ditty made the rounds:
"Erlickman, Haldeman, Mitchell and Dean;
The Tapes will say the Pres is clean.
And if they don’t, the story goes
The tapes were erased by Rosemary’s toes."
I think the current Trump scandal begs for an update:
"Guillani, Barr, Pompeo and Mulvaney;
the Pres sought dirt from a Ukrainey.
But, his demand of a bribe for arms,
rang impeachable Constitutional alarms."
So far, the Republican response to the President’s bribery and extortion reminds me of the old legal adage: If you have the law, argue the law. If you have the facts, argue the facts. If you have neither, pound the table and bamboozle them with BS.
