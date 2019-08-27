{{featured_button_text}}

DAVID GIBSON

CEDAR FALLS --- I am nearly out of words for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her refusal to call for Trump’s impeachment. Here’s what others think.

From REO Speedwagon’s “T.W.O.” album, “Golden Country”: Well your blacks are dyin' but your back is still turned/And your freaks are cryin' but your back is still turned/You better stop your hidin' or your country will burn/

"The time has come for you my friend to all this ugliness we must put an end/ Before we leave we must make a stand."

From Jason Overstreet, author of “Beneath the Darkest Sky”: “It’s just stunning to me. No one is going to stop this guy. He’s absolutely out of his mind and destroying everything in his sight and they’re just going to stand by and watch it happen….”

From Sarah Kendzior, St. Louis journalist: “It’s a transnational crime syndicate masquerading as a government.”

From me: “The public, 130 House representatives, and the world’s sane people want impeachment. Pelosi is stonewalling for no other reasons than her money and power, period.”

Abby Finkenauer, where are you? When is your town hall? We have questions.

