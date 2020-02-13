Letter: Impeachment

LA PORTE CITY -- What the hell has Mitt Romney been trying to prove? Saying that his conscience forced him to cast his Senate vote as guilty against our great President Donald Trump. To paraphrase a line from and old Western movie, "We don't need no stinkin' conscience."

Just look at are great senators from Iowa, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst. They are more than happy to walk around without a conscience. And I must say they are doing a fine job without one. That bull crap about being an impartial juror during the Senate phase of our great president's witch hunt, our senators stood tall and didn't waver. They did what great senators do, protect your job. Selling your soul is a small price to pay. Just keep smiling, keep your mouth shut and your head buried in the sand. Now that our great president has been freed from any restraints going forward, I hope he has a plan to go after these commie pinko losers and make them pay big time. I hope to God that our two senators are right there with him -- shoveling dirt without a stinkin' conscience.