Letter: Impeachment trial

WATERLOO -- To Senators Grassley and Ernst: During the impeachment hearing in the House of Representatives, one of the main criticisms, by the House Republicans was that the witnesses who testified were secondary witnesses or that their testimony amounted to hearsay. Individuals with direct knowledge about the allegations were not allowed by President Trump to testify. Given that the President was impeached in the House of Representatives and you will be a juror in the Senate, I am writing to inquire if you will support calling witnesses in the Senate with direct, first person knowledge of the allegations to testify and either exonerate President Trump or confirm the allegations. Will you support the calling of witnesses during the Senate trial? If not, why won't you let these individuals testify under oath in defense of our President?