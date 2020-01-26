Letter: Impeachment trial

MICHAEL KNAPP
WATERLOO -- To Senators Grassley and Ernst: During the impeachment hearing in the House of Representatives, one of the main criticisms, by the House Republicans was that the witnesses who testified were secondary witnesses or that their testimony amounted to hearsay. Individuals with direct knowledge about the allegations were not allowed by President Trump to testify. Given that the President was impeached in the House of Representatives and you will be a juror in the Senate, I am writing to inquire if you will support calling witnesses in the Senate with direct, first person knowledge of the allegations to testify and either exonerate President Trump or confirm the allegations. Will you support the calling of witnesses during the Senate trial? If not, why won't you let these individuals testify under oath in defense of our President?
Also, there have been several documents and testimonies that have come to light since the House’s impeachment of the President, including today’s GAO's announcement that the President broke the law when he suspended funds to the Ukraine. Will you support and vote to allow new evidence regarding the President’s impeachment to be presented during the Senate’s trail? If not, why won't you?
I implore Sen. Ernst to demand a fair trial and reach a reasoned conclusion that would serve to protect the country from such abuse of power in the future.