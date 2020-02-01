Letter: Impeachment trial

KENNETH FRIEND

CEDAR FALLS -- It is quite expensive to buy 30 seconds of national air time to bash your opponent. Imagine buying 2,880 half-minute time slots. The Democrats got that much free air time on CNN and MSNBC plus about a third to a half of that time on Fox News Jan. 22-24, plus 13 hours until 2 a.m. Jan .28 (amendment debates).

For 23 hours, the Democrats bashed Trump. I call it 23 hours of free political ads.

Trump’s defense team is allowed 24 hours to defend his presidency on Jan. 25 and Jan. 27-28 They do not get 24 hours to bash his opponent. How can they? Bashing a Democrat nominee is not their job. Defending the president is. The defense team doesn’t even know who Trump’s opponent will be.

