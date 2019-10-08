{{featured_button_text}}

JAMES H. SUTTON

SHELL ROCK --- I read with interest David Mansheim's letter (Oct. 1) about Sen. Joni Ernst being blind to President Trump's arms-for-dirt scandal. This week, I watched in amazement as Ernst, Sen. Chuck Grassley and most of the Republican leadership did their best imitation of Sgt. Schultz on "Hogan's Heroes:" "I see nothing. I know nothing."

This president brands whistleblowers as spies and traitors to be executed. He hints at civil war if Congress follows the Constitutional remedy of impeachment. He claims he is a victim of a coup. Like every tin-pot dictator ever, he declares that criticism of him is disloyalty to the country. Like a mad king, he sends cabinet officials around the world chasing will-o-wisp conspiracy theories. He uses the office of the presidency for his own financial and political gain.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Upon the report that 30 Republican senators would vote for impeachment if the vote were by secret ballot instead of a public roll call, Senator Sasse said that was absolutely wrong -- it would be 35. What has become of leadership when our Republican senators stifle their conscious in fear, hypocrisy and lemming-like allegiance to their party?

I support the impeachment of Donald Trump.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments