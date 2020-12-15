 Skip to main content
LETTER: Impeach Biden
ANDREA COOK

ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- When do the impeachment proceedings begin? Joe Biden already has more evidence to impeach him than Donald Trump did after Trump's campaign and administration was spied on by the FBI. So where is the press? Hunter Biden has four ongoing federal investigations into all his fraud. Biden's brother has another. But Joe Biden doesn't know about any of these. Looks like Trump was right about Ukraine also. Documents, emails, texts, and witnesses all exist. Election laws changed prior to the election? Only state legislatures can change election laws, but the courts, secretaries of state and governors altered the laws. Why did big tech censor all the Biden investigations and info on Biden's laptop? Eric Swalwell had Chinese spies on his staff. Dianne Feinstein had a Chinese spy on her staff for 20 years!

All the Democrats have is Russia, racism, and the Chinese virus.

