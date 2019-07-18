SAM SNEED
GREENE --- I believe it is time we used our dictionary and started to use the right descriptive words in our newspapers. Webster's Dictionary describes an alien as one who is not a citizen of the country where he lives. An immigrant is a person coming into a country or region of which one is not a native, in order to settle there.
Therefore, if a person is in our country illegally, they have broken our laws and deserve to be deported without delay. And, in the vast majority of cases when that person crossed the border, they knew they were in violation of our laws, and become at the mercy of the laws that prohibit illegal entry.
Those being held on our southern borders can return to Mexico just by telling the people in charge they want to return to Mexico. They will be bused to the border almost immediately, no questions asked. These illegals are criminals, and deserve the consequences.
