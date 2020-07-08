Letter: I'll have a steak

GRUNDY CENTER — This is in response to Martin Wittmayer’s letter (July 1) promoting plant-based veggie burgers. I’m nearly 76 years old and have eaten my steaks and burgers burnt to a crisp for most of my life. Changing about 10 years ago to medium well from well done. Not out of fear of cancer, just that my tastes have changed a bit over the years. Over those many years I’ve heard of hundreds of cases of E. coli poisoning from vegetables, but very few from eating meat. I’m more worried about the salad with my steaks and lettuce on my burgers than I am the beef or other meats I eat. I wonder how Mr. Wittmayer eats those veggie burgers? He can’t pop them on the barbecue out of fear of an E. coli infection! He must eat them boiled or raw? Yummy!