LETTER: Idolatry

JULIA PALESTRINA
WAVERLY — The saddest banner at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was the big red one bearing letters in white that read JESUS 2020.
The crowd at the Capitol marched on behalf of their god, Donald Trump. Does this god ask them to feed the hungry, welcome the stranger, care for the sick, love their neighbor, come to the aid of the poor? In fact, he encourages quite the opposite, with border walls, super spreaders events and unbridled greed. This god demands unthinking loyalty and is happy to further his cause by manipulating others to carry out his wishes.
Please tell me this is not the God that Jesus lived and eventually lost his life for.