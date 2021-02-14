LETTER: Ideologies

THE REV. GEORGE KARNIK

EVANSDALE -- Do you think ideology should be protected as a civil right in Iowa? The Courier recently reported that a House Judiciary Committee of the Legislature proposed adding political ideology as a protected class to the Iowa Civil Rights Act. Ideology is defined as “ideas and manner of thinking characteristic of a group, social class or individual.”

Fascism is an ideology. Is that what you want protected as a civil right? Racism is an ideology. This ideology was tolerated and protected from the beginning of our country. President Abraham Lincoln officially changed that. Do we want racism officially protected as a civil right?

Nazism is an ideology. Is that what you want protected as a civil right?

The terrible riot at the U.S. Capitol buildings Jan. 6 was motivated by an ideology. Enough said. Citizens in a democracy must constantly be alert to the meaning and implications of innocent-sounding words, such as ideology. Then acting accordingly.

