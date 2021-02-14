 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Ideologies
0 comments

LETTER: Ideologies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

THE REV. GEORGE KARNIK

EVANSDALE -- Do you think ideology should be protected as a civil right in Iowa? The Courier recently reported that a House Judiciary Committee of the Legislature proposed adding political ideology as a protected class to the Iowa Civil Rights Act. Ideology is defined as “ideas and manner of thinking characteristic of a group, social class or individual.”

Fascism is an ideology. Is that what you want protected as a civil right? Racism is an ideology. This ideology was tolerated and protected from the beginning of our country. President Abraham Lincoln officially changed that. Do we want racism officially protected as a civil right?

Nazism is an ideology. Is that what you want protected as a civil right?

The terrible riot at the U.S. Capitol buildings Jan. 6 was motivated by an ideology. Enough said. Citizens in a democracy must constantly be alert to the meaning and implications of innocent-sounding words, such as ideology. Then acting accordingly.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News