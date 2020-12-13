LETTER: Identity politics

CHRIS SIMENSON

DUNKERTON — The Biden identity bingo is in full swing. Daily there is an announcement breathlessly covered by the mainstream lauding the first Black this or Hispanic that appointment to a cabinet position.

This is not unexpected as elections have consequences and it is certainly this president’s prerogative. Unfortunately, when race or gender are used as criteria, it necessarily follows that merit takes a back seat. This is not a racial statement. It follows that if an entire pool of candidates are excluded, the decision-making process is flawed and outcomes are not optimal.

Nations that succeed are those who assign positions based on competency. Most poor and struggling nations employ a clan-based system. Your tribe, race, or religion are more important than merit in political assignments. The Biden administration is just employing a more sophisticated approach to tribalism and division.

The choices have a geographic component as well. The Democrats’ power base has abandoned the center of the US. Pelosi on the West Coast and Schumer on the East. Their uber-liberal policies are not the desired path to political reconciliation moving forward. The chances of another Mike Mansfield of Montana leading a rational Democratic party are nonexistent.

