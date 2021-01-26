LETTER: I told you so

EVANSDALE -- Can't wait to say I told you so! So I'll say it now: I told you so! Let's start with the shutdown of the oil pipeline -- 11,000 jobs lost not counting the trickle effects it will cause. Then planning to stop oil exploration on federal land. When they are finished with this it will cost close to 100,000 jobs. Of course by next year or so we will be paying $3.25 to $3.75 a gallon for fuel. This should really help the low-income families and the self-employed. And of course let's let everyone into the country. This will really help with wages for construction workers and yard maintenance. I could go on and on with the stupidity of our current leadership, Republicans and Democrats. But better yet, I think I'll just pray that God will bring us all to some kind common sense. I look forward to next four years; it should be eye opening for us all.