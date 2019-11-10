RANDY COOK
ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- Democratic vision. Can't declaw a cat because it is cruel, but abortion of a newborn baby is OK. Let murderers and rapists go free if they are illegal immigrants because they make sanctuary cities safer. Pay for illegal immigrants' health care but don't take care of the veterans. Blame Trump for the homeless situation in California. It only started three years ago I guess.
The cities with the highest number of homeless, the highest murder rates, the highest unemployment all have been governed by Democrats for years. Detroit, Baltimore, Chicago, New York and LA.
The Democratic nominees for president need to learn math and economics. Total income for the government is approximately $4 trillion. Medicare-for-all, student debt erased, green new deal estimates come in at about $80 trillion, maybe more. Trump being impeached because of Biden. Come on man!
Biden, Schiff, Pelosi, Nadler, Schumer are career diplomats that lie constantly to the public. On camera. In front of Congress. All before mentioned were against illegal immigration, look at their on camera statements from before Trump. Trump gets elected and their beliefs all change. HYPOCRISY! Let's get all Obama's and Clinton's records. Wait ... They are destroyed!
