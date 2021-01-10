LETTER: Hunting as 'sport'

HERMAN LENZ

SUMNER -- To William Carruthers and Martin Wittmayer, thank you for your letters in The Courier. Cruelty to animals is so deeply imbedded in our culture. Humans are to animals as Nazis were to the Jews at Auschwitz. Religion has no objection to modern-day hunting and trapping or experiments on animals. Rather, religion supports it. Only "humans" matter.

I don't know anyone who hunts for "need." They're in it primarily because they find fun in killing other species. They use four-wheel drive heated trucks, parked at various places on the traveled portion of the roads with loaded guns ready to give chase, while a few comrades are in the fields to scare animals in their direction. Nowadays everything is done in the most convenient and lazy way possible, and it's called "sport."

This letter is not against gun ownership. Read about 100 to 300 words into the Declaration of Independence and you'll find the reason for the Second Amendment, and it has nothing to do with "sport hunting."

