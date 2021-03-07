LETTER: Howard Zinn's history is American history

In answer to Roger Smith's "Anti-American" letter to the editor March 1, Howard Zinn's history text is not anti-American. It’s a careful examination of this nation's development. And yes, class and racial conflict are a major part of our history. The rights of workers, minorities and women just didn’t happen, they were not just handed out by benevolent leaders, they typically had to be fought for every inch of the way. As is obvious with the current attacks on voting rights, one needs to continue the fight or someone will attempt take them away.

Zinn’s history is not fake history, it’s part of the American story. Students need to understand the conflict behind what made America great and not some patriotic fantasy. Most true heroes in American society fought for the rights of others. Many of them were radicals. You may not like them, but you have no right to suppress their stories. Until the 1960s, history texts were mostly a patriotic whitewash, much of it based on propaganda, such as slavery not being the main cause of the Civil War. For Americans to understand their country, they need to understand its true history, warts and all.