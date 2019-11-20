{{featured_button_text}}

JANIS HANSEN

CEDAR FALLS --- With November being National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, I’m reminded of the importance of Cedar Valley Hospice in my life. My husband, Jerry, was a patient in 1996. Initially, I wanted no part of it, because hospice meant death to me. Jerry insisted, so I went along with it.

What we experienced changed my view completely. Their care and compassion changed our lives. Jerry would perk up when Cedar Valley Hospice came to our home. He seemed more comforted, peaceful and accepting of his situation. They would also offer to help me do things – laundry, dishes, changing sheets.

After he died, I couldn’t get out of my mind how uneducated I was initially about hospice and the services they offer. I wanted to spread the word, so for 17 years I held a golf tournament (because Jerry loved golf) to honor him and donate the proceeds to Cedar Valley Hospice. It helped educate people and it was my way of giving back. Today, I still volunteer.

People should not hesitate to call and see how Cedar Valley Hospice can make a difference in their lives. It did for me, and they DO for so many in our community.

