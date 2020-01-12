Letter: Hoodwinkers

PAUL HIGGINS

WATERLOO --- Soon pandering candidates will take center stage again to embellish the Devil in Trump. Well, if 2017-2020 is devil, I'm up for more, as is likely anyone with a 401K and looking for work.

Remember these hood-winking carnival barkers will embellish our nation's ills: D.C. corruption, climate change, income inequality, yada, yada. I'm anxious to hear what each has done, as current member of the legislative branch, to eradicate these issues, including immigration, staggering debt, inequities in federal taxation, abolishing SuperPacs, mandatory term limits, etc. They all whine what's wrong, what they want to do ... but not a peep about their problem-solving skills and demonstrated performance record.

What's each candidate measurably done to take costs out of Medicare, to stabilize Social Security? To standardize and secure voting machines? Explain the annual debt service on $22 trillion you're created, and each citizens share, and the percent of federal budget just for interest on this unsustainable debt - then what you've done to reduce size/cost of government.

Whatever you do, candidates, don't blame Trump. He's demonstrated more statesmanship than the 535 combined. The D.C. establishment is understandably paranoid as a result. How utterly refreshing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0