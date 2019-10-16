PAUL McNAMARA
WATERLOO --- I completely agree with the Waterloo mayor about the hoodie situation. We all know where demonizing hoodies started. It is time to end it especially here in Waterloo. We are demonizing what kids are wearing rather than celebrating their talents. It makes no sense, especially since I wear a hoodie everyday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
I use to call a “hoodie” a sweatshirt that happens to have a hood on it to combat the Iowa cold. The Army use to have our physical training gear outfitted with a hoodie. Whale up, Waterloo. Instead of demonizing what kids wear, celebrate their freedom of expression.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.