{{featured_button_text}}

PAUL McNAMARA

WATERLOO --- I completely agree with the Waterloo mayor about the hoodie situation. We all know where demonizing hoodies started. It is time to end it especially here in Waterloo. We are demonizing what kids are wearing rather than celebrating their talents. It makes no sense, especially since I wear a hoodie everyday.

I use to call a “hoodie” a sweatshirt that happens to have a hood on it to combat the Iowa cold. The Army use to have our physical training gear outfitted with a hoodie. Whale up, Waterloo. Instead of demonizing what kids wear, celebrate their freedom of expression.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments