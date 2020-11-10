 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Honor our veterans
0 comments

LETTER: Honor our veterans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CURTIS KERN

TRAER -- If you can take a moment out of your day Wednesday, Nov. 11, please remember the meaning of the day. My grandfather taught me years ago to remember 11-11-11, Armistice Day. I did not know what he was talking about until after his passing. I learned he fought in France in WWI. He said the United States will always prevail, and we have. United we stand! So on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, enjoy your freedom and thank a veteran.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News