LETTER: Honor our veterans

TRAER -- If you can take a moment out of your day Wednesday, Nov. 11, please remember the meaning of the day. My grandfather taught me years ago to remember 11-11-11, Armistice Day. I did not know what he was talking about until after his passing. I learned he fought in France in WWI. He said the United States will always prevail, and we have. United we stand! So on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, enjoy your freedom and thank a veteran.