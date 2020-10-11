Letter: Honest atheists

Honest atheists

HERMAN LENZ

SUMNER -- Atheists on the Supreme court would interpret the Constitution more fairly than a religionist would. Atheists are only on the defensive and not trying to force their standards into law. They are satisfied with just running their own private lives as they want to. However, religionists are on the offensive. They try to force their archaic and oppressive standards and taboos into law and shove it down everyone else’s throat.

The religionists say they won’t let their beliefs interfere with their rulings, but you can be sure they’ll interpret and construe the Constitution to make it agree with their religion. They will make it say what they want it to say. They will miss and skip words such as liberty and freedom. (Women have neither when forced to carry, have, and care for a burden they don’t want.)

Would you anti-birth control zealots and lawmakers willingly pay the bills for all the unplanned, irresponsible, and unwanted pregnancies from your own bank account? Care for the retarded and deformed from conception to college? If not, who should?

The writers of the Bible did not foresee a time when the Earth and environment would suffer from human activity and every kind of pollution imaginable.

