MARY FOWLKES

NEW HARTFORD --- On page A7 of the Aug. 19 Courier, "Building for homeless planned in Des Moines," states: "A homeless shelter in downtown Des Moines is building a 24-unit, $4.3 million apartment building made out of shipping containers ... built on stilts in the water retention basin ... the furnished studios will be about 250 square feet each."

$4,300,000 divided by 24 = $179,666.66. A 250-square-foot shipping container on stilts over a retention pond costs $179,666,66. Can you say boondoggle?

