LEEANN COOKSEY
EVANSDALE --- I was sitting in the Hy-Vee parking lot on San Marnan Drive the other evening and realized I was seeing the spirit of the holidays in real time. There was a gentleman ringing a bell with a smile and kind word for everyone, whether they donated or not. It was eye opening to me to watch the people who stopped to give money. Young mothers juggling two or three little ones, teaching them to put money in the kettle, young men and women digging all the change out of their pockets, people in wheelchairs, with canes or needing help to walk also contributing.
They all took the time to smile back, chat and donate. They took time to connect. It seems as if those with the smallest pocketbooks, had the hugest hearts. With all the negativity we are exposed to in the world, this was a wonderful example of human kindness.
How lucky I feel to not need a helping hand, but to be able to donate and help charities help others.
