We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Thank you to the many hog farmers in Iowa and other states that have helped to feed this great country. It is heartbreaking to see what you face. The thoughts and prayers of many Americans are with you as you deal with unprecedented challenges brought about by Covid-19.