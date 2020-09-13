 Skip to main content
LETTER: History lesson
LETTER: History lesson

LINDA HALL

CEDAR FALLS -- I would like to respond to the Sept. 3 letter from Richard Burger. His letter stated the following: "The Republican Party has been the most corrupt and crooked political party ever. We have had local and regional corrupt parties; Tammany Hall comes to mind." There are two inaccurate parts of this allegation. First, Tammany Hall was a political organization founded in New York City in 1789, long before Iowa achieved statehood. It was not a "local" or "regional" organization. Secondly, Tammany Hall was the main local political machine of the Democratic Party and played a major role in controlling New York politics. Republican Fiorello La Guardia was elected mayor of New York City in 1934 and became the first anti-Tammany mayor to be elected. Mr. Burger needs to check his facts and his history.

