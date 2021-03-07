LETTER: Hinson's vote against COVID relief an insult to Iowans

I am gravely disappointed with Rep. Ashley Hinson’s vote against the much-needed coronavirus relief bill. When so many in the 1st Congressional District are struggling, why on Earth would Hinson take this opportunity to be a partisan obstructionist? When families are wondering how they’re going to make it to the end of the month and keep the lights on, Hinson has turned her back on them by voting against sending them $400 a week in unemployment benefits and $1,400 economic impact checks. Hinson voted against sending rural Iowans rental assistance and voted against $4.75 billion for those experiencing homelessness.

It wasn’t just the direct financial assistance to struggling Iowans that Hinson voted against, but also the funds that go toward ending this pandemic through vaccination. Hinson voted against $400 billion to mount a national vaccination program. Are the 5,500+ lives lost and counting to coronavirus in Iowa not enough for Hinson? If she cared about getting through this pandemic and getting back to normal, then Hinson would have reached across the aisle and voted in a bipartisan manner. Instead, Hinson has been enveloped by the far right of her party and blocked this much needed relief.