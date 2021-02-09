LETTER: Hinson on history

MELISSA HESTON

CEDAR FALLS -- I see Ashley Hinson has posted the following on her website: "During Black History Month, we honor the many achievements and contributions of Black Americans who have shaped our nation and celebrate their unique stories."

I hope that Hinson plans to do much better than this by all Black Americans, and all the rest of us. Hinson can begin by working with House Democrats to pass a new voting rights bill that is desperately needed to ensure that Black Americans and other voters of color have the same easy access to voting and to fair representation that white (male) Americans have long enjoyed.

It's time for automatic voter registration, universal vote by mail, requiring states to have sufficient polling places that no one has to wait more than 20 minutes to vote in person, and the elimination of gerrymandering. Voters should also be provided with free voter IDs if they need them.

Unless Hinson is willing to work tirelessly on behalf of the voting rights of all, "honoring" the achievements of Black Americans is simply hypocrisy at its worst.

