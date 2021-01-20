LETTER: Hinson is divisive

DYSART -- I am disappointed U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson chose party politics over accountability in her vote against impeaching the president for incitement to insurrection. The same day she refused to hold Donald Trump responsible for his actions, I received a request for a donation from Hinson. Despite her web site's claim that she is "committed to unifying our country" and attempting to "work together for Iowa," Hinson's letter uses divisive language -- "I stand against the Democrats' agenda to overhaul our democracy ... (packing the courts)." Perhaps she has failed to notice which party has blocked one appointee to the Supreme Court and rushed another through approval in the last five years. She chose to use "socialism" twice in attacking the Democrats even though Iowans believe in Social Security and Medicare. I urge Hinson to drop her sleazy appeals during this difficult time and actually work toward unity.