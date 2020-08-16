Letter: Hinson disappoints

Hinson disappoints

ST. LUCAS -- It’s discouraging to see veterans' issues used as a political talking point when elections roll around. But what is even more disappointing is to see a politician not even have a stance on veteran issues and be brazen enough to copy and paste her policies from her opponent’s website.

Veteran issues are not buzzwords for a candidate to use in speeches every time an election rolls around. There are real issues I and others who have served face daily. There are over 200,000 veterans in Iowa. Veteran concerns range from access to health care, resources for small businesses, mental health care, unemployment, access to VA facilities, and homelessness to name just a few. More than 40% of our veterans in Iowa are over 65. The bulk of Iowa’s veterans are Vietnam veterans. It is important to understand the specific concerns associated with their service. These men and women have served their country and now are in need of legislators to make sure they have the care and resources they need.