Letter: Higher standard

LENA EGGERS
WATERLOO -- Whenever an individual is put in a position of power, there is a chance that power will be abused. George Floyd's death is an example of that for sure. His death is an atrocity not because he was black, but because he was a living, breathing human being whose life was ended at the hands of another. So, to honor his memory, to get justice for him, there are gatherings of educated people to bring awareness and encourage that those that govern do so with due diligence. Bless them, but why does riot after riot, and the violence, looting, terrorizing, and hate in his name even happen?
Hundreds of miles away, a small locally owned business and several local people get their cars torched? How can creating hardship for people who had absolutely nothing to do with that situation hundreds of miles away help anything? Instead of showing hate for all law because of the situation, maybe we should appreciate the ones right here that hold themselves to a higher standard. Hate and violence will never right injustice.
