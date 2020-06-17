Letter: Higher standard

WATERLOO -- Whenever an individual is put in a position of power, there is a chance that power will be abused. George Floyd's death is an example of that for sure. His death is an atrocity not because he was black, but because he was a living, breathing human being whose life was ended at the hands of another. So, to honor his memory, to get justice for him, there are gatherings of educated people to bring awareness and encourage that those that govern do so with due diligence. Bless them, but why does riot after riot, and the violence, looting, terrorizing, and hate in his name even happen?