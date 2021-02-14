LETTER: Hidden agenda

WATERLOO -- It has come to light that Gov. Reynolds did not consult with the Iowa Health Department about eliminating mask mandates. As a citizen and member of a family business I am very concerned. Who are the governor’s health advisers? What political organizations is she deeming more important advisers than health officials? I urge the governor to be transparent — it is a must now. We all want the virus to go away. We can still conduct business with masks. We can still be profitable and safe. We just have to work hard. That is what Gov. Reynolds believes Iowans are known for, right? Doing the right thing and working hard. She also represents a party that desires less government intervention. Why then fight with cities protecting their people? Gov. Reynolds needs to allow the public more access to her decision making process and advisers. We deserve to know why she is taking us in this new direction.