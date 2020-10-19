LETTER: Here's what you have to lose

DAVE AMELING
OSSIAN -- In 2015, a candidate asked voters, “What have you got to lose?” Some answers.
Your life: 219,000 Americans have lost their lives to the trumpvirus. The total could reach 400,000 by year end.
Your insurance, Social Security and Medicare: The president is suing to cancel the ACA which includes pre-existing conditions. He has no replacement program. He plans to cancel Social Security and Medicare. "Suspending” payroll taxes defunds SS/Medicare.
Your economy: Millions have lost their jobs and benefits, many permanently. All while CEO's get millions in bonuses.
Your nation's honor and respect: The world sees the USA as a “s***hole” country. Most ban U.S. travelers. Many see the Weimar Republic resurrecting in the USA.
Your legislators' civic responsibility: The Senate has become the rubber stamp of imPOTUS! Moscow mindlessly giggles during a debate.
Your security: White supremacist gangs plot to kidnap and kill state governors. They prey on protesters, even killing them. Their philosophy seems to be, “we have the guns and they are right!”
Then there is Russia's bounty on U.S. soldiers. Calling dead soldiers “losers and suckers.” Blackmailing and extorting allies for personal, political gain.
What we have left.
