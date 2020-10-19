LETTER: Here's what you have to lose

DAVE AMELING

OSSIAN -- In 2015, a candidate asked voters, “What have you got to lose?” Some answers.

Your life: 219,000 Americans have lost their lives to the trumpvirus. The total could reach 400,000 by year end.

Your insurance, Social Security and Medicare: The president is suing to cancel the ACA which includes pre-existing conditions. He has no replacement program. He plans to cancel Social Security and Medicare. "Suspending” payroll taxes defunds SS/Medicare.

Your economy: Millions have lost their jobs and benefits, many permanently. All while CEO's get millions in bonuses.

Your nation's honor and respect: The world sees the USA as a “s***hole” country. Most ban U.S. travelers. Many see the Weimar Republic resurrecting in the USA.

Your legislators' civic responsibility: The Senate has become the rubber stamp of imPOTUS! Moscow mindlessly giggles during a debate.

Your security: White supremacist gangs plot to kidnap and kill state governors. They prey on protesters, even killing them. Their philosophy seems to be, “we have the guns and they are right!”