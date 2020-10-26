LETTER: Herd is the word

WATERLOO -- On Oct. 13 a White House spokesperson announced herd immunity was its current plan for dealing with COVID-19. This was denounced by various scientists in the following days. In the mid-1300s the Bubonic Plague hit Europe and Asia, carried by rats to fleas to humans, through the air, on clothing, etc. It eventually killed 50 million people. Of course, the death rate for this disease before they had medicine to treat it, and before knowing about the rat-flea connection, was 30% to 90%. At first, all they had to deal with it was "herd immunity." How well did that work for them?