LORI DOVE
CEDAR FALLS --- If you or your loved one is living in a nursing home, you may be familiar with Medicaid's personal needs allowance (PNA). When a single person enters a care facility, they must self-pay for their care until their resources are depleted. At that time, they "go on the state." Except for $50, all further income (Social Security, etc.) is given to the nursing home for expenses.
You have free articles remaining.
I feel strongly that $50 is not enough. That meager amount must cover additional food/snacks, clothing, personal care needs not provided, haircuts, entertainment, and most of any incontinence supplies. Would that be enough for you? After working all their lives, raising children, maintaining homes, and paying taxes, is this how we should treat them? Of course not.
Our older loved ones deserve to live with dignity. I am writing to Sen. Charles Grassley and requesting that he propose a bill to raise that amount to $100. If you agree with me, I encourage you to contact him as well. Let him know that you care about this issue. Think of the personal needs allowance the next time you are shopping for your own necessities. Help me speak up for our elderly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.