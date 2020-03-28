Letter: Help wildlife

DAVID VOIGTS

JESUP -- America’s birds and wildlife are under threat from many areas including climate change, but two bipartisan bills now in Congress would give wildlife vial support.

The “Recovering America’s Wildlife Act” would provide $1.4 billion in dedicated annual funding to state and tribal fish and wildlife agencies for the conservation of at-risk species. This measure is necessary because these conservation efforts are currently funded through a grants program that does not provide adequate funding and is vulnerable to the whims of congressional appropriators each year. Implementation of this act would go a long way toward helping species now and preventing costlier conservation measures down the road.

The second bill is “the Great American Outdoors Act” that would guarantee permanent funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). For more than 50 years, the LWCF has helped to protect parks, including national parks, and important bird and wildlife habitat in every state. Unfortunately, the fund is chronically underfunded. As a result, opportunities to protect open spaces that could be saved are lost, and our public lands and parks are not adequately maintained.

I urge you to contact Iowa’s congressional delegation and ask them to support these important conservation bills.

