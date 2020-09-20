LETTER: Help the oppressed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THOMAS SCHOELLEN

GILBERTVILLE -- I was overjoyed to see the diversity of people protesting for racial justice. The composition of the protesters was a cross-section of America and a huge change in advocacy for justice compared to protests of the 1960s.

Seeking justice for the oppressed is the ministry and the liturgy of the people. Micah 6:8 -- You have been told, O mortal, what is good, and what the Lord requires of you: Only to do justice and to love goodness, and to walk humbly with your God. How could we seek communion with God unless we are in communion with all people (Matthew 5:23-24)? It is what we bring as we approach the altar.

As Christians we have an obligation to help oppressed peoples. Peaceful protests are one of many options. If the lives of the oppressed do not matter, then the lives of the unborn, or any other segment of society out of favor will not matter. Only when the lives of the oppressed matter will the lives of all matter.

