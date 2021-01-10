LETTER: Help the needy

WATERLOO -- Why can't the Congress just pass a bill on money for needy people only? What is happening is everyone in the country is going to get some money! Most folks don't need this money; even the very rich are going to receive this money. It would be better to give only to the people in need, and then they could raise the amount to help them if not everyone got paid! I don't think we are being represented very well by Congress. I used to think these people in government were the smartest there were, but not anymore.