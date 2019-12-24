CRAIG WHITE
EVANSDALE --- As I sit here reflecting on the year and what this time of year means to me, I tear up of the great memories I've had over the past 50 years. Yes 50 years ago Christmas Eve I returned home from Vietnam.
It's a different world now, but does it need to be in my mind? No. Where's the caring people, the kindness, the love of our brothers and sisters? Hopefully we haven't forgotten how to show kindness and share of our time, talents and treasures.
I sit on a lot of boards and one board which takes care of our special citizens in our community needs monies for repairs. We need roof repairs, exterior building repairs, and interior repairs.
Please open your hearts and pocketbooks. Northstar needs our help.
God bless, Merry Christmas and all the best in 2020. Be generous, help a great organization out. You'll feel better about yourself. Give up one gift and send a check to Northstar. They are doing great things with our neighbors and friends.
