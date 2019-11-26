TRISH BRUXVOORT COLLIGAN
STRAWBERRY POINT --- Listening to the impeachment hearings has been witnessing an exercise in collaborative futility. Each side bemoans the polarization in our country while simultaneously blaming those across the aisle; no one willing to take responsibility for or enact the steps needed to begin healing the breach.
Last week, as the hearings got underway, my son and I and more than 400 other Americans went to Capitol Hill with the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) to ask our members of Congress to close the books on the 2002 Iraq Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF), something that should have occurred as the U.S. pulled out of Iraq in 2011. The constituents in our Iowa delegation were warmly welcomed by our senators and congresspeople – from both sides of the aisle – to speak about an issue that has the potential to be divisive. Yet, we were able to have respectful conversations and find common ground, if not complete agreement, and mutually commit to continued dialogue.
I deeply value our country’s history of grassroots advocacy and wish to thank Sens. Grassley and Ernst and Rep. Finkenauer and their staffers for their willingness to engage in thoughtful dialogue with us.
