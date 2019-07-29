{{featured_button_text}}

CHRISTINE KEMP

CEO, Peoples Community Health Clinic

WATERLOO --- Health care is a top issue on voter’s minds – and with good reason. Everyone seems to have a story about how difficult it is to see a doctor, fill a prescription, or afford health care.

Congress is debating many options, but one solution they should continue to focus on has been around for more than 50 years: Community health centers. Health centers care for one in 12 Americans, approximately 28 million people. They save the health care system $24 billion a year and generate $54.6 billion in economic activity. They keep people healthy and save lives.

Peoples Community Health Clinic is already addressing top public health challenges – the opioid epidemic, caring for veterans, and helping the homeless. We provided care for over 17,800 people last year, helping over 1,100 people experiencing homelessness.

Health centers are a bipartisan program, but even strong support doesn’t guarantee survival in Washington. I have reached out to our leaders in Congress to urge for stable and long-term funding. Let’s hope they act soon in passing legislation so we may have financial stability while we continue to provide services to our patients. I thank them in advance for their support of community health centers.

