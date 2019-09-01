HAROLD TUCHEL
WATERLOO --- Interesting how Walt Rodgers interprets the high cost of health care (guest column Aug. 11). Mr. Rodgers' view is a view of exclusion. If we do not exclude all those citizens who do not have adequate health care or insurance, we are doomed. Those people will drag us under. That is why Mr. Rodgers is no longer in the Legislature; his smaller but smarter mantra was seen as miserly.
Mr. Rodgers is right that the skyrocketing price of medical care is the fault of the government, a total lack of oversight and allowing massive consolidation in the industry especially of drug companies. The much lauded free enterprise system has been totally hobbled by that consolidation and allowing to many exclusive patents to drug companies. Any drugs formulated from basic research of NIH or colleges should be made available to as many companies that wish to develop them.
Having worked for a Canadian company, I had the occasion to visit Canadian health systems. Visits were not for serious things but I found the Canadian hospitals and clinics more than adequate. It annoys me we constantly insult medical facilities in Canada I found courteous and compassionate!
