ERINN CRANE

WATERLOO -- The solution to health care reform is not Medicare for all, nor is it an insurance-based system. The only interference by government to reform our current system would be to legislate that an independent body of doctors, nurses, actuaries, and hospital administrators be formed to finalize the most efficient, yet humane solution to making sure that health care is considered a right in our country and not a privilege. Politicians do not understand this issue and many have financial incentives involved.

An independent group formed would have to be non partisan and have the best interest of the entire U.S. in mind-not just those who can afford insurance or unlimited healthcare. Then we divide the cost among us, rid ourselves of deductibles, co pays and surprise bills from providers, and rest at night knowing what is in our bank account won’t matter if we get sick. It will cost us less and we will all have comprehensive care that is not driven by the almighty dollar.

