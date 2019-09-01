ERINN CRANE
WATERLOO -- The solution to health care reform is not Medicare for all, nor is it an insurance-based system. The only interference by government to reform our current system would be to legislate that an independent body of doctors, nurses, actuaries, and hospital administrators be formed to finalize the most efficient, yet humane solution to making sure that health care is considered a right in our country and not a privilege. Politicians do not understand this issue and many have financial incentives involved.
You have free articles remaining.
An independent group formed would have to be non partisan and have the best interest of the entire U.S. in mind-not just those who can afford insurance or unlimited healthcare. Then we divide the cost among us, rid ourselves of deductibles, co pays and surprise bills from providers, and rest at night knowing what is in our bank account won’t matter if we get sick. It will cost us less and we will all have comprehensive care that is not driven by the almighty dollar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.