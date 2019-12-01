ERINN CRANE
WATERLOO --- When it comes to most financial decisions, it makes sense to “do the math” before deciding what to purchase. By doing some research, I applied that to health-care reform. We all know with 45,000 people are dying per year due to lack of health care and that half of bankruptcies are caused by health care expenses (75 percent are actually insured). Something needs to be done. According to CMS, health-care costs average $10,739 per person (2017, so it’s more now). There are 327.2 million people in the U.S. That is a cost of $3.5 trillion per year for health care. It has been estimated that a single payor system would cost between $2.4 and $2.8 trillion per year, and every single American would be covered, and that is based upon numbers that do not figure in the secondary savings of a single payor system such as the savings of managing disease effectively before diseases become more serious and therefore more expensive to manage.
Imagine cutting out 25 percent per year plus from your health-care expenses and all Americans are covered? Isn’t that worth it?
