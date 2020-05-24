Letter: Health care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KATHY HUEGLI

WATERLOO -- Whereas the “Heroes Act” proposed and recently debated on by Democrats in the House of Representatives addressed some key needs facing the American people, it largely left out one of the biggest – health care.

This saddens me, especially because we’ve all seen the stories of our neighbors and community members being laid off, and with the American health-care system so intertwined with employment, going without health insurance or trying to navigate COBRA or their state’s Medicaid.

Now is not the time for incremental steps or half-measures; now is the time for bold and swift solutions to the challenges we’re facing. And regarding health care, with more than 30 million Americans losing their job, a pretty obvious solution exists in the Medicare Crisis Program Act.

Simply put, this proposal in Congress would enroll any unemployed individual and their family into Medicare. I’m on Medicare and would gladly welcome more Iowans and Americans to join my ranks.

