OSAGE --- When my bipolar son moved to Taiwan, I discovered they’ve got a better health-care system than we do in the U.S. More than 30 years ago, Taiwan realized they needed to invest in a national health insurance plan. They considered models across the world and found the best model right in the U.S. — Medicare. Taiwan has had a health-care system like that proposed by Medicare For All for decades. Their national health plan even includes vision and dental coverage – benefits my son couldn’t receive in the U.S.
We need to learn from Taiwan. The solution to our health-care crisis has been right here! Medicare is popular, efficient, and proven to improve seniors’ health – imagine what it could do for us before we reach 65? Before we expand Medicare, we must first improve it by covering all medically necessary services, including vision, hearing, dental, mental health, and long-term care, and eliminate the burden of premiums, deductibles, and co-pays. The Medicare For All Act is the only legislation that makes these improvements.
It is time the U.S. joined other developed countries in the 21st Century by covering all citizens with Medicare for All. Ask Rep. Abby Finkenauer to cosponsor H.R. 1384.
