VICKI PILCHER
INDEPENDENCE --- “Yes, I did vote to repeal the ACA,” said Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst. Who would be affected? -- 1,288,400 Iowans currently living with pre-existing conditions.
Americans with pre-existing conditions await a decision coming out of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, in the Texas v. United States case. Thanks to the Republican lawsuit, 17 million people could lose health-care coverage. Repealing the Affordable Care Act could also end protections for 130 million Americans with a pre-existing condition.
Before the ACA, companies routinely denied coverage because of pre-existing conditions or canceled coverage when a person got sick. Now insurance companies will have a license to do this again.
The Democrats have passed The “Protecting Americans with Preexisting Conditions Act of 2019” (H.R. 986), the “Strengthening Health Care And Lowering Prescription Drug Costs Act.”
(H.R. 987), Preventing the Department of Justice from spending federal funds on litigation that undermines the Affordable Care Act (HR. 3055). And, Democrats have held more than 20 hearings related to the cost and quality of care and prescription drug prices.
What has Sen. Joni Ernst done to help Iowans and protect our health care?
