Letter: Health care

AMY ADAMS

ST. LUCAS -- Since its inception, the Affordable Care Act, (ACA) has been opposed by a majority of Republicans in the House and Senate, including Iowa's Sens. Ernst and Grassley. The GOP has consistently refused to fund the ACA in its entirety, specifically, the section that would have reduced marketplace health plan co-pays and deductibles.

Because of the actions by senators like Ernst and Grassley, Iowans were forced to pay more for health insurance. As we saw in Iowa, many insurers were forced to leave the marketplace. This action left Iowans with fewer options for health care and resulted in higher premiums for individuals and families.

The Supreme Court’s ruling means that Congress must fully fund the ACA. The federal government now has to pay $12 billion to insurance companies, money that was promised in the Affordable Care Act. This ruling is another way that the GOP’s intentional sabotage of the ACA is costly to American taxpayers.

