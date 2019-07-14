LIZ CONKLIN
CEDAR FALLS --- In a recent KWWL interview, Sen. Joni Ernst said “First and foremost, we must make sure we are protecting those that have pre-existing conditions.” Perhaps Senator Ernst forgot that her voting record is public and Iowans can clearly see that what she says and how she votes are contradictory.
Ernst has voted seven times to repeal the ACA. While the ACA may not be perfect, one of the guarantees in the Affordable Care Act is the provision to protect those with pre-existing conditions. Insurance companies cannot discriminate, deny coverage, or charge more based on a person’s health history. Ernst voted against that.
Ernst also voted to support “junk” insurance plans that allow insurance companies to skirt the ACA provisions and not cover preexisting conditions, deny coverage, and charge more for certain individuals. This is NOT helping Iowans lower their health care costs.
Despite what Ernst says, it’s what she does and how she votes that matters. She does not vote to support those with preexisting conditions. Our lawmakers should be working to lower the costs of healthcare, not repealing the program that guarantees coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.
