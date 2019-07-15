{{featured_button_text}}

BOB KAISER

CEDAR FALLS ---Surely you remember Nancy Pelosi saying, "We need to pass it so that we can see what it is."

No, Nancy, you look before you leap; you debate it and then you vote on it. They passed it anyway. Would you sign  something without first reading it? I hope not.

And then our previous president said, "You can keep your health plan. You can keep your doctor. It will pay for itself." And we all know how that turned out. Was that a lie or was he just ill advised? Who knows?

No article in the Constitution mandates health care. If you want to help those who cannot afford health care, do so. Charity is still a personal choice. Young adults opted not to buy in and were penalized. Our Constitution doesn't say that. The Constitution doesn't call it a right either.

Do not ask anyone to do it for you, it is not their job, their duty, not their responsibility. You are always responsible for your own actions and not your father's.

Those that cannot physically work -- that's another story.

