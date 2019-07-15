BOB KAISER
CEDAR FALLS ---Surely you remember Nancy Pelosi saying, "We need to pass it so that we can see what it is."
No, Nancy, you look before you leap; you debate it and then you vote on it. They passed it anyway. Would you sign something without first reading it? I hope not.
And then our previous president said, "You can keep your health plan. You can keep your doctor. It will pay for itself." And we all know how that turned out. Was that a lie or was he just ill advised? Who knows?
You have free articles remaining.
No article in the Constitution mandates health care. If you want to help those who cannot afford health care, do so. Charity is still a personal choice. Young adults opted not to buy in and were penalized. Our Constitution doesn't say that. The Constitution doesn't call it a right either.
Do not ask anyone to do it for you, it is not their job, their duty, not their responsibility. You are always responsible for your own actions and not your father's.
Those that cannot physically work -- that's another story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.